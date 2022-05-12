Lt. Gov. Crouch, FSSA accepting 2022

Golden Hoosier Award nominations

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in collaboration with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging, has announced nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Golden Hoosier Award. This is the 15th year of the program.

“Our state is filled with generous Hoosiers who are constantly giving back to their neighborhoods and communities,” Crouch said. “I am excited to once again partner with FSSA and AARP Indiana to honor those who are going above and beyond to better their town and our state. The best thing about Indiana is her people, men, and women who find ways to leave Indiana in a better place for their children and future generations.”

Crouch said that the award began in 2008 and annually honors older Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities.

To be eligible for the Golden Hoosier Award, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, aged 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years.

The deadline for submitting applications is , 2022. Nomination forms can be accessed electronically by clicking here. A ceremony honoring those selected will be held later this year at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

Since 2008, more than 200 Hoosiers have received the Golden Hoosier Award.