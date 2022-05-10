May 12th Event for Dubois County Freshman to Explore Job Opportunities

Dubois Strong – in partnership with Vincennes University Jasper, Patoka Valley CTE, Hub 19, the four Dubois County school corporations, and local businesses – will be providing 580 high school freshmen with a firsthand exploration of job opportunities in Dubois County on Thursday, May 12th. Students from Forest Park, Jasper, Northeast Dubois, and Jasper will convene for the daylong Tour of Opportunity to learn about careers in agriculture, arts/communication, manufacturing/engineering, automotive, construction, finance, healthcare, hospitality, social services, informative technology, marketing/management, public safety, and welding/machine.

For more information on the Tour of Opportunity, contact: Jacob Berg, Director Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing jberg@vinu.edu 812.481.5937 Jarred Howard, Director Patoka Valley Career and Technical Cooperative jthoward@gjcs.k12.in.us 812.481.5909 # # # Dubois Strong is Dubois County, Indiana’s collaborative, public-private partnership that maximizes community resources and assets to foster economic growth. Dubois Strong works to grow new businesses and expand existing ones with marketing, networking, training seminars, access to capital, site selection assistance, and intellectual properties. The Dubois Strong philosophy is to make a business startup, an expansion or relocation as easy and as user-friendly as possible. Dubois Strong is the county’s economic development source for innovative entrepreneurs and thriving businesses.