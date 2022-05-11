May 12th Ribbon Cutting Design and Innovation Studio

Vincennes University is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Design and Innovation (D&I) Studio at Perry Central Elementary School located at 18677 old state road 37 on Thursday, May 12th at 10 am central, 11 am eastern

The Design and Innovation Studio has been a partnership with the Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-Mac) at Purdue University, VU has provided funding to this school to implement a D&I studio.

the studio provides a variety of opportunities for schools, educators, students, and industry to discover new ways to explore design-thinking, problem-solving, technology, and creative skill sets. In addition, the studios provide hands-on experience with additive manufacturing, robotics, coding, engineering, and science learning through the use of relevant STEM equipment and technology.