Memorial Hospital Foundation awards scholarships

The Memorial Hospital Foundation recently announced the recipients of their 2022 health care scholarships:

Two Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each were awarded. One went to Amaya Knies, the daughter of Amy and Jason Knies. Amaya graduated from Jasper High School in 2021 and is currently majoring in nursing at Purdue University. The second Kathleen M. Temple Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Grace Fleck, daughter of Audrey and Bruce Fleck. Grace is a senior at Forest Park High School and plans to major in nursing at either Western Kentucky University or the University of Southern Indiana.

Memorial Hospital Foundation also awarded seven $1,000 scholarships to students from counties in the Memorial Hospital service area.

The Daviess County recipient is Trista Swarzentruber, the daughter of Jennifer and Bradley Swartzentruber. Trista is a senior at Barr-Reeve High School and plans to major in communication sciences and disorders at Indiana State University.

The Dubois County recipient is Kiersten Wagner, the daughter of Jill and Jay Kidwell, and Brian Wagner. Kiersten is a senior at Jasper High School and plans to major in chemistry at Indiana University.

The Martin County recipient is AdleenNolley, daughter of Gina and Dennis Nolley. Adleen is a 2021 graduate of Loogootee High School and is currently majoring in nursing at Wabash Valley College.

The Orange County recipient is Tinsley Moffatt, daughter of Jamie and Monte Moffatt. Tinsley is a senior at Paoli High School and plans to major in nursing at IUPUI.

The Perry County recipient is Henry Hagedorn, son of Amy and Andy Hagedorn. Henry is a senior at Forest Park High School and plans to major in nursing at Vincennes University – Jasper Campus.

The Pike County recipient is Kya Sullivan, daughter of Misty and Kevin Sullivan. Kya is a senior at Pike Central High School and plans to major in nursing at IUPUI.

The Spencer County recipient is Emma Haefling, daughter of Ellen and Paul Haefling. Emma is a senior at Heritage Hills High School and plans to major in biology (genetics) at Ball State University.

The following scholarship was given in conjunction with the Health Occupation Science of America (HOSA) program.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation HOSA Grant in the amount of $1,000 was awarded to Isabelle Hopf, daughter of Amy and Christopher Hopf. Isabelle is a senior at Jasper High School and plans to major in biomedical health sciences (pre-physician assistant) at Purdue University.

The following scholarships were awarded to current Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center nurses, who are working to further their nursing education.

Two Tonya Heim Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each were awarded. The first went to Miranda Birkle. Miranda began her career at Memorial Hospital as a receptionist at Heartland Cardiology. Inspired by her peers, she began working toward a degree in nursing in 2017. She will continue working as a nurse in surgery care while advancing her degree to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The second Tonya Heim Scholarship was awarded to Kayla Bolden. Kayla has been a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for six years, recently graduated with her Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), and is now pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). She will continue her career at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in the medical unit.

The following recipients received scholarships that are funded in partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation.

The St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship in the amount of $1,200 was awarded to Madeline Songer, daughter of Katherine and Aaron Songer. Madeline is a senior at Southridge High School and plans to major in pre-med / biology at Western Kentucky University/Mahurin Honors College.

The Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,300 was awarded to Mya Stiles, daughter of Brandi and Ryan Stiles. Mya is a senior at Jasper High School and plans to major in nursing at Indiana State University.

The Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $2,200 was awarded to Ava Hamilton, daughter of Lia and Robert Hamilton. Ava graduated from Forest Park High School in 2021 and is currently majoring in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

Two Mabel L. Kuebler Endowment Scholarships in the amount of $2,300 each were awarded. One went to Claire Wendholt, daughter of Gail and Alan Wendholt. Claire is a 2020 graduate of Forest Park High School and is currently majoring in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

The second recipient of the Mabel L. Kuebler Endowment Scholarship was Lydia Ramsey, daughter of Lori Ramsey. Lydia is a senior at Southridge High School and plans to major in nursing at Western Kentucky University.

The Sue Strange and Amy Todd Healthcare Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 for four years was awarded to Kallin Trambaugh, the daughter of Kyle Trambaugh and Sarah Mullen. Kallin graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 2021 and is majoring in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana. This is the second year Kallin has received this annual scholarship.

The Tom and Sue Stranger & Amy and Patrick Todd Family Healthcare Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 was awarded to Mallory Berry, the daughter of Robert and Treshia Berry. Mallory is a 2019 graduate of Loogootee High School and is currently majoring in diagnostic medical sonography at the University of Southern Indiana.