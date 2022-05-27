Michael K. Temple, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Michael was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on August 7, 1953, to Conda Jr. and Ida Joe (Kraft) Temple. He married Kyong Ja Hong on May 6, 1975. Michael was a devoted husband to his wife.

He was a 1971 Jasper High School graduate. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war as a Staff Sargeant. He was stationed in Korea where he met his wife, Ja. They married in Korea and moved to back to the United States. He then went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Business at Vincennes University.

Michael worked in the Industrial sales industry for many years. He recently retired in 2021.

He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, past commander of the American Legion Post #147, past president of the Jasper Jaycees, and former member of the VFW Post #673.

He was the head of the American Legion children’s Christmas party for many years and helped organize their bingo nights. He enjoyed his time volunteering with the Jasper Jaycees, especially the Bier Garten during Strassenfest.

Michael enjoyed vacationing at the beach and mountains with family. He loved reading, listening to music, and spending time at the lake with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a loving father, husband, and proud grandpa.

Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Ja Temple, Jasper, IN, two daughters; Angel (Bill) Teague, Jasper, IN, and Susan (Phillip) Kornacki, Evansville, IN, and four grandchildren; Jude and Jax Kornacki and Evan and Kaleb Teague, and two sisters; Candace (Marvin) Purdue and Beverly (Larry) Bertke.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael K. Temple will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31st at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.