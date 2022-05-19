Noah Paul Neuhoff, infant, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born May 12, 2022, to Derek and Sydney (Barrett) Neuhoff. He was preceded in death by one miscarried infant sister, Sarah Michael Neuhoff; and three great-grandfathers, Paul Barrett, Richard Hedinger, and Harold Neuhoff, Sr.

He is survived by his parents, Derek and Sydney Neuhoff of Huntingburg; one sister, BrailynneNeuhoff; grandparents, Scott and Carla Barrett of Huntingburg and Harold Jr. and Brenda Neuhoff of Huntingburg; and great-grandparents, Arthur and Virginia Vaal of Jasper, Shirley Barrett of Holland, Nancy Hedinger of Jasper and Mary Jane Neuhoffof Jasper.

A private mass for Noah Paul Neuhoff will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com