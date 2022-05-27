Norman J. Dilger, 89, of Mariah Hill passed away Wednesday, May 25th at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Norman was born on February 6, 1933, in Mariah Hill to Frank A. and Elenora C. (Kern) Dilger. He was united in marriage to Virginia L. Hughes on April 15, 1961, in Mary Help Of Christians Church in Mariah Hill.

Norman was a lifelong member of Mary’s Help Of Christians Church. He retired after 17 years as a maintenance worker at St. Joseph Hospital and Memorial Hospitals. He also was owner/ operator of Dilger’s Garage in Mariah Hill. He was a United States Navy veteran and a member of Santa Claus Legion Post 242.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Virginia “Ginny” Dilger, three sons, Kevin (Joan) Dilger, Mike (Shea) Dilger, and John (Betty) Dilger, and one daughter, Gina (Joe) DeWald. Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Isabel Gessner of Mariah Hill, VernitaRickelman of Mariah Hill, and Evelyn Dilger of Evansville. Two brothers, Father Donald Dilger of Evansville, and LeRoy (Pat) Dilger of Newburgh. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in infancy Placida Dilger.

A mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 28th at 11:00 AM central in Mary Help Of Christian Church in Mariah Hill. Rev. Paul Nord OSB will celebrate the mass, and Rev. Donald Dilger, brother of Norman will concelebrate. Burial with military graveside rites will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM central on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.