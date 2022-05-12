Old Jasper Day returns to Jasper May 22nd

Old Jasper Day returns to Jasper

The event will take place on Sunday, May 22nd from 11a-4p. the lions club Strawberry Festival will be going on all day, there will be all kinds of things for people of all ages to enjoy. including spirit of Jasper train rides at the jasper train depot with departures at noon, 1, 2, and 3p. horse-drawn wagon rides from 12-330. Head to the jasper city mill to learn about the history of jasper and the mill. Patoka 2000 will be selling tickets for their duck race that’ll take place July 14th. Enjoy a stroll along the beautiful Patoka river at the riverwalk , face painting by ruth, and an historic walking tour of jasper. Jed Guilluame will perform a Concert in the Gazebo from noon until 3p, so bring the family out for a great day in downtown jasper.