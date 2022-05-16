Raife F. Milligan, age 21, of New York, New York, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at New York University Hospital.

Raife was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 23, 2000 to Joseph and Elizabeth “Liz” (O’Brien) Milligan.

He was a 2019 graduate of Jasper High School, where he was a standout member of the swimming and track teams. He was a member of the National Honor Society and on the Honor Roll for all four years.

Raife was currently attending New York University studying BioChemisty with the hope of becoming a doctor one day.

He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

Raife loved life to the fullest always thinking of others first. While in New York he did volunteer work delivering food to the elderly. He loved playing video games and just recently introduced his own twitch channel, raife_tv, where he began streaming live a few days a week. He also had a huge passion for playing volleyball. He joined a club volleyball team at NYU and loved every single minute of it. He found a great group of friends when he first came to New York. They all loved hanging out by the Hudson River watching sunsets and throwing frisbee. He had a profound love for the Beatles and had acquired quite the collection of vinyl records. He was a self-taught guitarist who enjoyed writing songs and poetry. He loved his family with all his heart especially his twin, Reece, as well as his sister, Ryanne and brother Reid. His twin nieces, Coltrane and Era, adored their Uncle Raifey. Brilliant beyond his years, saying he will be missed is an understatement. He impacted so many lives in a positive way and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his parents, Joe and Liz Milligan, Jasper, IN, sister, Ryanne Milligan, Fort Lauderdale, FL, twin brother, Reece Milligan, Jasper, and brother Reid Milligan, Jasper, twin nieces, Coltrane and Era Clay, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Richard and Ruby Milligan, and Fred and Gloria O’Brien, one cousin, Josh Suhrheinrich, and one aunt, Linda Weisman.

A funeral service for Raife Milligan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until 7 pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, and again from 10 am until the 11 am service time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made Redemption Christian Church of Jasper,

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Raife’s parents with medical, travel and funeral expenses. To donate please visit: www.gofundme/f/in-memory-of-raife-milligan. Or visit gofundme.com and search Raife Milligan.