Reckless Driver from Jasper Facing OWI Charges

A reckless driver from Jasper is facing OWI charges

Early yesterday (Sunday) morning, Jasper Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver driving all over the road.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and identify the driver as, 33-Year-Old, Rafael Velasquez Perez.

Upon investigation, officers found that Velasquez Perez was showing signs of impairment.

When Velasquez Perez began being combative with an officer he was taken into custody.

Velasquez Perez was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI refusal and resisting law enforcement.