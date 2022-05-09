The Indiana General Assembly has given some authority to roughly 124 state government entities to adopt rules in the Indiana Administrative Code, and it’s important that the General Assembly maintain confidence in the work of our government agencies. Here is State Senator Mark Messmer with his Report:
As always, feel free to contact my office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.
Be the first to comment on "Senator Messmer Talks Act 264"