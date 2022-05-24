Shooting in Evansville leads to Arrest of 17-Year-Old

A fight led to a shooting and ended with a 17-year-old in jail in Evansville. It started early yesterday morning outside of the Corner Pocket Bar. Evansville Police say two officers were off-duty and working security at the bar when they heard shots. They saw a group of people fighting, and one of them had a gun. The officers broke up the fight. They then say one suspect fired a shot at them. They fired back, missed, chased the 17-year-old suspect down, and arrested him. The teen is now looking at charges and is booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

