Spring Mill State Park Village Tasting Experience

Sample the offerings of central and southern Indiana distilleries during Spring Mill State Park’s first Village Tasting Experience on June 11 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the park’s Pioneer Village.

The event will help raise money to purchase a still and improve displays for the park’s own 1824 village distillery.

The event cost is $30 for those staying at Spring Mill Inn or the park’s campground and $40 for everyone else. That cost includes a sample from all distilleries in attendance. All other purchases from those businesses must be made in cash.

Participants must be 21 or older and show identification upon arrival. A shuttle service will be provided to and from the campground and inn. Those not staying at Spring Mill Inn or the park campground must have a designated driver with them. Free soft drinks and appetizers will be available for the designated driver. The event will go on rain or shine.

Advance registration is required by June 8 and can be made by calling 812-849-3534 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The event is limited to the first 300 people to register. Payment must be made when registering. There are no refunds.

Park admission during the event is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents.

Spring Mill State Park (on.IN.gov/springmillsp) is at 3333 State Road 60 East, Mitchell, 47446.