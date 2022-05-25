Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company promotes Zach Brown to Assistant Vice President &Business Banker.

Zach is from Paoli, Indiana, and graduated from Paoli Jr. Sr. High School. Following graduation, Zach immediately joined the United States Marine Corps, where he spent five years on active duty, during which he served two tours in Afghanistan. After completing military service, Zach was offered the position of manager at the French Lick Airport. During this time, Zach worked to earn a BA in Business Leadership from Ashford University and an M.B.A with a specialization in finance. Zach also worked as the Executive Director for the Orange County Economic Development Partnership and has earned a certificate from Oklahoma Universities Economic Development Institute.

Zach is currently serving as a member of the Orange County Council and is a member of Elon Christian Church. He resides in French Lick, Indiana with his wife, Nikita, and two sons, Cutler and Carston.

Zach can be reached at 812.936.5681or zbrown@svbt.com.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company’s stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under the ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).