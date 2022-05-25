Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company recently promoted Natalie Smith to Vice President & Mortgage Loan Officer.

Natalie joined Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company in the Spring of 2019, after six years at Daviess County Economic Development as Project Manager. She has worked with numerous clients within Daviess County and the surrounding areas to facilitate dreams of purchasing a new home, refinancing customers’ existing loans, and managing construction loans for residential customers. She is the daughter of Dale and Vera Shake of Cumback, Indiana. She and her husband, Judge Gregory Smith, reside in Daviess County. Natalie and Greg have raised three sons, Brandon, Justin, and Sheldon.

Natalie is actively involved in community activities and serves her community on several boards. Natalie has served on the Westgate@Crane Authority Board of Directors for the last eight years, holding the office of Secretary and Chairperson of their governance committee and the Daviess County Visitors Bureau for the last seven years. She also serves on the Daviess County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. She is a founding member and treasurer for the Washington Community Concert Series. Natalie is a member of Our Lady of Hope Church in Washington, Indiana.

Mrs. Smith can be reached at 812.674.5433 or nsmith@svbt.com. NMLS #1851036

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company’s stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under the ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).