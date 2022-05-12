The Bi-Annual 100 Cooks Who Care planning has begun. evening, cooks and organizers met to set the stage for the event returning this fall. The event features local celebrity chefs who prepare their favorite recipes for guests to sample and enjoy. This year’s event returns after a hiatus caused by COVID-19 and is scheduled for . The 100 Cooks Who Care will benefit Crisis Connection and Mentors for Youth. Paula Rasche, Executive Director of Crisis Connection explains what it means for the organization to be selected as a benefactor.

Sharing the benefits of 100 Cooks Who Care is Mentors 4 Youth. Ellen Corn, Mentors 4 Youth Executive Director talks about how the funds raised with benefit them.

Formally known as 100 Men Who Cook, 100 Cooks Who Care is a community fundraising effort and is sponsored by Old National Bank. Chad Hoffman, ONB Jasper Market President describes the event format.

Hoffman goes on to explain how charities are selected to the benefactors.

The upcoming 100 Cooks Who Care will be the 4th such event held in Dubois County and ticket sales will begin this summer. Celebrity Chefs are still needed and you or your organization should contact Chad Hoffman at the Jasper Old National Bank main office to volunteer your culinary skills.