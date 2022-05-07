The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the commencement of spring seal coat operations

Beginning on or around INDOT maintenance crews will begin the process to apply seal coat to multiple locations throughout the district. The season kicks off on State Road 356 in Pike County from Petersburg to Otwell. Depending on weather conditions, work at one location lasts for about four days with the entire process scheduled for 5-6 weeks.

During seal coat, workers will set small stones in an asphalt emulsion, or a bonding agent, which is, then cure for up to two days. The next step is to fog seal the road by applying a light layer of asphalt that seals the stones. After seal coat operations are complete, any loose aggregate will be swept away from the road.

The locations of the 2022 chip seal operations are:

: S.R. 356 From Petersburg to S.R. 257 at Otwell

: SR 54 from S.R. 45 (East Junction) to S.R. 58

: S.R. 54 from S.R. 58 to S.R. 37

: S.R. 45 from U.S. 231 to S.R. 68

: S.R. 67 from S.R. 54 to U.S. 231

Typically, are performed under full road closure with access maintained for local traffic only. This method greatly reduces risk of property damage, allows the work to be performed more efficiently, increases safety for crews on sight, and allows for a better-quality finished product. All through traffic should follow the posted official detours using the nearest numbered state, U.S. or Interstate Routes.

Seal Coating, on average, extends the life of pavement by three to five years. For every $1 spent on seal coat, taxpayers save $6-14 in future road rehabilitation and construction costs. Roads are chosen for this process based on surface type, condition and age. Motorists should remember to slow down, increase following distance, obey all work zone signs, and plan for extra time to get to your destination.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.