Tri-cap RSVP is sponsoring a gaming trip to Yellowstone, Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, and the Black Hills of South Dakota! This motor-coach trip through Diamond Tours, Inc. is from Sat, July 23- Wed, August 3, 2022. The spacious, video and restroom equipped motorcoach will leave from the Jasper 3rd Avenue Dollar General and will set off for the amazing northwest.

The price for this trip is $1830 per person based on double occupancy and will include motor-coach transportation, 11 nights lodging including 4 consecutive nights in South Dakota and 2 consecutive nights in Wyoming, all other nights are en-route stays, 20 meals- 11 breakfasts and 9 dinners, admission to Yellowstone National Park with a guided tour, a visit to the Badlands National Park, a guided tour of Deadwood, plus gaming at a Deadwood Casino, admission to the Unique Journey Museum, tour of Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park, a visit to the amazing Crazy Horse Memorial, a visit to Joslyn Art Museum, a visit to the famous Corn Palace, a visit to the Pony Express National Museum, and a visit to Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

For pictures, video and information visit: http:// www.GroupTrips.com/TRICAP

Anyone 21 or older is welcome to book this trip. Please provide date of birth and email address as required by Deadwood Casino Manifest Requirements and contact information including addresses, phone numbers, emails, and any special needs/requests (not guaranteed) for all parties. Personal checks or money orders will be accepted and should be paid to the order of TRI-CAP with a memo of Yellowstone and sent to 607 Third Avenue, P.O. Box 729, Jasper, IN 47547-0729. Exact cash will also be accepted.

A $50 processing fee per person will be charged for any cancelled trip. Optional travel insurance may be purchased through Travel Insured International at www.travelconfident.com. The purchase of the trip insurance is highly recommended. To take this trip, the traveler/s must be deemed “Medically Fit to Travel” at the time of sign-up and throughout the trip; there is quite a bit of walking/other endurance activities included with this trip. Also, a Covid Waiver must be signed by the traveler/s to initialize the trip. Call Rachel Trabant at 812-482-2233, ext. 112 or email rachel@tricap.net for detailed trip, single and triple occupancy rates.