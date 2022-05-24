Will Hoge Astra Theatre Saturday, June 18

Will Hoge will be rocking the Jim and Pat Thyen Performance Stage when he gets into town on Saturday, June 18. Hoge performs a mix of country, southern rock, and Americana songs, and the Grammy-nominated artist has a very impressive resume that he will be putting on display for all those in attendance. The music will kick off at 7:30 pm EST with Molly O-Leary warming up the stage. O’Leary’s style has been described as a combination of indie/rock/folk/americana.

Tickets are on sale now at www.TheNextAct.org. Reserved seating tickets on the main floor and balcony are $25 with a $40 VIP option. The VIP ticket includes preferred parking in the Matrix parking lot, a $5 concession voucher, and a 30 minute pre-show meet-and-greet with the artist.

Hoge has recorded multiple albums, his latest being My American Dream, and each provides an authentic portrayal of real life. He proves to be a truly empathetic artist as he puts himself in someone else’s shoes when writing. Furthermore, Hoge places great importance on the freedom to stand up for his convictions and put them into his music when the time calls for it. He co-wrote “Even if it Breaks Your Heart” which was recorded by the Eli Young Band. This song reached #1 on the country charts, and it received Grammy, CMA, and Academy of Country Music nominations for best country song of the year.

Music legends have also realized Hoge’s abilities, as he has toured with the likes of ZZ Top, Shinedown, Dierks Bentley, Jason Isbell, John Mellencamp, and many others. In addition, Hoge has played at the Grand Ole Opry multiple times, and in his first performance, country legend Vince Gill played guitar and sang background vocals for a couple of songs.

In addition to sharing the evening with Will Hoge, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at the Astra Theatre for a couple of upcoming fundraiser events. Will Read and Sing for Food will be performing at the theatre on Friday, June 10 with all proceeds being split between Anderson Woods and the Astra Theatre. This event is not ticketed, but rather it is simply a suggested donation taken at the door. Also, the 4th annual Rock Lotto is scheduled for Saturday, July 9. Finally, keep an eye out for an announcement of events for the second half of 2022, so that you can make plans to attend other events from Next Act, Inc. shows. All events will be listed on our website at AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase