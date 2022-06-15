15th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest Accepting Submissions

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for the 15th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:

On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment, or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.

Faces of Agriculture: Features those who grow and produce food, fuel, and fiber in Indiana.

Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries, and farmers’ markets.

Conservation: Highlight Indiana’s natural beauty with landscapes, water, and wildlife.

In total, ten winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. Contest winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each photo. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition, and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (ET) on June 30, 2022.

for entry forms, guidelines and criteria visit ISDA.IN.GOV