16th Annual Thunder over Pakota Saturday July 2nd

Patoka Lake is hosting its 16th annual Thunder Over Patoka fireworks display at Patoka Lake beach on Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m. The display can also be viewed from the section C viewing area in the 300-loop of the modern campground for those camping at Patoka.

The beach is expected to fill quickly, so plan to arrive early to secure a spot. Beach concessions will be open

The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state vehicles is required for the Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area, located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.