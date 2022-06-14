2022 Ferdinand Heimatfest June 17th and 18th

The 2022 Ferdinand Heimatfest is set to take place this Friday and Saturday in Ferdinand. The different events will take place at the Ferdinand Community center, as well as at different parks and sites throughout Ferdinand. Neil Weyer gives us a look at some of the entertainment that will take place on the NextEra Energy Main Stage

A unique event that will be taking place at the Ferdinand Heimatfest, will be the Backyard BBQ Contest

The other events that will take place include:

On Friday, The Tri-County YMCA Disc Golf Scramble, a Pong Tournament in the Beer Garden, and the Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone.

On Saturday, a 5K Run/Walk & Kid’s Fun Run, The Tri-County Y’s Sand Volleyball Tournament, Scenic Hills at the Monastery Car and Truck Show, Run and Recover with yoga, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a horseshoe tournament, beer garden, Forest Park High School FFA Kiddie Pedal Pull, the Ferdinand Fire Department & Ladies Auxiliary Fried Chicken Dinners, and Sill Safari’s presented by Rahman Law Office.