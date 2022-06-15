2022 Outstanding Preceptor Award Winner Dr. Jennifer Richardson

A vibrant rural healthcare system requires not only an ongoing commitment to the education of current employees and the future healthcare workforce but also to creating reciprocal partnerships across the region to improve healthcare for all. Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center (AHEC) recognizes the efforts of an outstanding healthcare provider who is helping achieve this mission.

Southwest Indiana AHEC’s 2022 Outstanding Preceptor Award is presented to Dr. Jennifer Richardson, of JLR Family Practice in Jasper, Indiana. Richardson has been precepting Indiana University, medical students, during their third-year family medicine clerkships since 2016, and she typically precepts four to six students each academic year, according to Krista Kercher, Clinical Coordinator for Southwest Indiana AHEC.

“Dr. Richardson has committed herself and her practice to helping ensure a strong pipeline of future health professionals in southwest Indiana,” says Krista Kercher, Clinical Coordinator for Southwest Indiana AHEC. “She has always been willing to accommodate schedule changes and assist with clinical rotations when other providers had conflicts or issues potentially impacting a student clinical rotation. That flexibility has been crucial to Southwest Indiana AHEC’s success in coordinating these family medicine clerkships.”

Past students have benefitted from their work with Richardson as well.

“I enjoyed learning from Dr. Richardson. She truly cares about her students and goes above and beyond to make them feel at home,” a student says. “I appreciated all the extra time she put in to help me learn. There was a variety of medical conditions seen in her practice, which was a great learning opportunity.”

“Dr. Richardson was a great preceptor,” another student says. “She took the time to discuss every case we saw that day and answered any questions I had.”

Richardson graduated from the University of California School of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Evansville, Indiana. She was appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in 1999, and she served as Medical Staff President in 2018 and 2019.

Southwest Indiana AHEC began as a regional center in 2008 and is hosted by the University of Southern Indiana in the College of Nursing and Health Professions. SWI-AHEC is part of a national network with a mission to improve health by leading the nation in the recruitment, training, and retention of a diverse health workforce for underserved communities.