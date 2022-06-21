2022 Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Eric Holcomb

Governor Eric Holcomb gave us some more of his thoughts at the 2022 Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Meeting. Governor Holcomb talked extensively about what it takes for the State of Indiana to keep and attract young and talented people to Indiana. Here’s what Governor Holcomb had to say.

