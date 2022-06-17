2022 Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon and Awards

The 2022 Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon took place Thursday at the Lincoln Amphtheatre. A few different awards were given out. Ken Shourds Equipment was honored as Business Of The Year. Beloved Farms was named Horizon Business Of The Year. The Board Member Of The Year was Pat Koch. And The David Sendelwick Award for Community Service and Leadership Attributes was given to the family of Georgia Banks posthumously. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was present at the event and WJTS TV will air his presentation as well as the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Wednesday evening June 22nd at 8pm EST 7pm CST following our local news and again on Sunday June 26th at noon EST or 11am CST.
