Governor Eric Holcomb was present for the 2022 Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. The 2022 Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon took place at the Lincoln Amphitheater. A few different awards were given out. Ken Shourds Equipment was honored as Business Of The Year. Beloved Farms was named Horizon Business Of The Year. The Board Member Of The Year was Pat Koch. And The David Sendelwick Award for Community Service and Leadership Attributes was given to the family of Georgia Banks posthumously. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was present at the event and WJTS TV will air his presentation as well as the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on evening at 8 pm EST 7 pm CST following our local news and again on at noon EST or 11 am CST

