The 27th Annual Shoals Catfish Festival will begin tonight with a business decorating contest at 5 p.m. followed by kids and chalk on the sidewalk in front of G&R Variety at 6 p.m.and the annual auction at 7 p.m.

On Friday, softball, kickball, and basketball tournaments will be held at the ballpark at 6 p.m. Opening ceremonies will take place on the stage at 6:30 p.m. and the queen contest will start at 6:45 p.m. The Dave Smith Family and Lakefire Warship will perform at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the catfish contest on the bridge will begin at 7 a.m. A 5K walk/ run will start at the ballpark at 7:30 a.m. and an adult volleyball tournament will begin at 9 a.m. The kickball tournament will resume at 10 a.m. and a corn hole tournament will start at the boat landing also at 10 a.m. The baby contest will be held at 10 a.m. at the fire station followed by a Horseshoe tournament at the boat landing at 2 p.m. “Rumble by the River” wrestling will be on the stage at 7 p.m.

The Martin County Museum, along with the Albright Open House, will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A chainsaw carving demonstration, by Rick Chastain, will take place near the stage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, July 3, the bridge catfish contest will continue from 7 a.m. to noon. A youth volleyball tournament will begin at the ballpark at 10 a.m. An egg toss will start at 3 p.m. in front of the post office and a “Friendly Feud” will be held on the main stage at 4 p.m. A gospel sing will end Sunday’s events on the main stage at 6 p.m.

On Monday, the Catfish Festival parade will start downtown at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Big Catfish weigh-in at the fire station from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The cooking contest will be held on the east side of the post office at 2 p.m. along with the Battle of the Bands on the stage at the same time. Fireworks will end the festival at 10 p.m. at the ballpark in downtown shoals.