A Huntingburg Man Accused of Impersonating an Officer

A Huntingburg man is accused of impersonating an officer to get custody of a juvenile over the weekend.

The Dubois County Sheriff says 63-year-old Jim Zink is a former office employee. He worked as a jail officer for about a year in 2017.

Deputies say he went to the southside McDonald’s in jasper on Sunday and demanded a juvenile employee be released to him.

SHERIFF KLIENHELTER says video from the business shows ZINK showing a sheriff’s badge and that juvenile leaving with him.

Zink is facing charges of impersonating a public servant.