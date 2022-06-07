Accident in Martin County Claims a Life

At approximately 8:33am yesterday , Martin County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call about a single vehicle accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 International Semi-Tractor trailer hauling lumber was being driven by Merlin J. Miller, 43 of New Paris, Indiana when for unknown reasons the semi crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the highway and down into a ditch and came to a rest in a tree line.

Mr. Miller was located in the cab of the semi; however, he had succumbed of his injuries sustained in the accident. The family has been notified.

The roadway was closed for over 7 hours for the investigation and clean up.

Assisting at the scene were: Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Loogootee Police Department, Loogootee Fire Department, Martin County EMS, Martin County Civil Defense, Crane Naval Base EMS, Storks Towing out of Jasper and is being investigated by Trooper Andrew Beaver of the Jasper District.