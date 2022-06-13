Alice E. Wiseman, age 81, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Alice was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on September 27, 1940, to Elmer and Ella (Hemmerlein) Wolf.

She was baptized on October 13, 1940, and confirmed on August 23, 1953, by Reverend Wendell at Emmanuel Lutheran Hill Church in Dubois. She later became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haysville. She graduated from Dubois High School class of 1959.

Alice married Hoyt Wiseman on November 28, 1964 in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Alice was a homemaker, childcare provider, and was part owner of Wiseman Custom Cabinets LLC. She retired from Indiana Furniture.

She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, WELCA, and the Jasper Chapter 955 Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. She loved embroidering, quilting, and watching her grandchildren in their sporting events and activities. She enjoyed watching her favorite baseball team, the Cincinnati Reds. She was a caregiver for all. She especially enjoyed visits from her family, friends, nieces and nephews.

Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Hoyt Wiseman, Dubois, IN, one son; Hoyt Douglas (Michele) Wiseman, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Annette Kristine (Steve) Moore, Dubois, IN, six grandchildren; Kirsten (Heath) Howe, Crystal Moore, Sydni, Arianna, Trey, and Brianna Wiseman, two great-grandchildren; Greyson and Tucker Howe, two sisters; Marlene (Vic) Fuhrman, Rose Hoffman, and one brother; Elmer Wolf, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents are four siblings; Esther Fuhrman, Dorothy Lind, Gladys Wolf, and John Wolf who died in infancy.

A funeral service for Alice E. Wiseman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haysville, IN with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer’s organization ALZ.org

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.