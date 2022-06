An Evansville man is looking at neglect charges after police say he left two dogs to die outside in the heat. Officers arrested Jolan Hunter Monday after they found the dogs dead in his backyard. They say there wasn’t any water or shade. Monday high in Evansville was 97 degrees. Hunter told police his son was supposed to take care of the dogs, but investigators believe that’s a lie.

