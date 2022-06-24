Anna Mae Pund, 91, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, June 22nd at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Anna Mae was born September 23rd, 1930 in Ferdinand to Albert and Elizabeth (Krampe) Schaeffer. She married Adrian Pund on September 18, 1951, in St. Ferdinand Church. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2013. Anna Mae was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church where she was a Charter Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of St. Ann’s Sodality at St. Ferdinand and a Renew Group Leader at St. Ferdinand Church and a Charter Member of the Simon Brute Society.

Anna Mae was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash which was awarded by the Governor of Indiana. She worked as an inspector at the election polls in St. Meinrad for 15 elections. Anna Mae was a member of the Board of Directors of the Lincoln Heritage Library during the construction of the Dale Branch and served as the Secretary for 20 years. She was an active fundraiser for the establishment of the Lincoln Amphitheatre and started the Extension Home Economics Club in St. Meinrad. Anna Mae was a

4-H leader in Spencer County in excess of 20 years. She carried a petition to establish an overpass at the intersection of U.S. 231 and State Road 162 near Heritage Hills High School for public safety. Anna Mae addressed the Indiana State Senate concerning a petition to allow students residing in Spencer County to complete their high school education at Ferdinand High School when it became a public school. She enjoyed working on family genealogy and published the book of the Krampe side of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the many friends and relatives that visited.

Anna Mae is survived by four daughters, Maggie Stimming of Cannelton, Karen (Hal) Hutto of Swansea, SC., Dorothy (Mike) Buechler, Linda (Brian) Hassfurther, and Janet (Kent) Uebelhor all of Ferdinand; three sons, David (Sheila) Pund of Huntingburg, Virgil (Cindy) Pund of Inverness, IL and John Pund of Ferdinand; nineteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Oser and Alberta Oeding both of Ferdinand; sister-in-law, Arlene Schaeffer of Jasper. Anna Mae was preceded in death by two sons, Eugene and Kevin Pund; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Pund; brothers, Robert and Dennis Schaeffer; brothers-in-law, James Oser and Ralph “Pete” Oeding and sister-in-law, Lou Schaeffer.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 27th at 10:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 2-8:00 PM ET and Monday at the church from 8:00 AM ET until the time of services. In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations be made to Sisters of St. Benedict or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com