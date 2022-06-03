Annual Disposal of Worn American Flags Friday, June 10th

The annual disposal of worn American Flags will be held on Friday, June 10th at the Dubois County Fair Grounds beginning at 7:00 pm. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 and Ferdinand VFW Post 11365 are sponsoring the event this year. Playing patriotic songs, singing the National Anthem, and a flag ceremony will precede the actual disposal of the flags. Kent Schreiner, President of the DCVC and Commander of American Legion Post 124 Ferdinand will be the master of ceremonies.

The public is asked to bring their flags to the ceremony or drop them off at their local American Legion and VFW Post or other drop-off points throughout the county.