Average Gas Price in Indiana Four Dollars 99 Cents

The statewide average isn’t quite five-dollars-a-gallon, but it’s close. Triple-A says the average gas price for a gallon of regular gas in Indiana is four dollars and 99-cents per gallon, though drivers in many places are paying more than five bucks. Four dollars and 99-cents is three cents higher than yesterday, 41 cents higher than last week, and 82 cents higher than last month. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of diesel in Indiana is five-64.

