Bonita S. Myers Sitzman, 77, of Adyeville, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Bonnie was born in Cincinnati, OH, on July 11, 1944, to Herman and Lucille (Dotterweich) Van Winkle, who preceded her in death.

She was a 1962 graduate of Bristow High School. She married Elvin L. Myers on February 14, 1983, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2008, after 25 years of marriage. She later married William “Bill” Sitzman on July 1, 2016, who died on March 1, 2019.

Bonnie retired from Masterbrand after 33 years. She was recognized for 20 years of service as a leader for Perry County 4-H with the Twin Lakes club and served on the 4-H County Council. Bonnie was a former religion teacher at St. Meinrad parish and volunteered as a lay minister to visit parishioners and give communion. She enjoyed gardening and was known for her manicured yard. She also loved spending time with family and friends, going to ball games, baking cookies, and decorating cakes.

Bonnie was a wonderful mother, daughter, grandma, sister, aunt, co-worker, and a friend to many. She was a true pillar of strength, perseverance, generosity, and kindness.

Surviving are her two daughters, Stephanie (Jeff) Dilger of Mariah Hill and Debra (Todd) Dauby of Tell City; one sister, Judy Seifrig of Bristow; two brothers, Gary Van Winkle of Mitchell and Michael (Jane) Van Winkle of Ferdinand; a sister-in-law, Sherry Van Winkle of Ferdinand, a son-in-law, Steve Rusher of Fordsville, KY; seven grandchildren, Ross and Claire Dilger, Phillip, Adam, and Elizabeth Dauby, Tony and Brandt Rusher, and 4 great-grandchildren, Addison, Savannah, Steven, and Andrew Rusher.

Also preceding her in death was one step-daughter, Brenda Rusher; a brother, Robert L. Van Winkle; a brother-in-law, Ralph Seifrig; and an infant sister Mary.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Meinrad Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 22, at 10:00 CDT. Burial will be held at St. Isidore Church Cemetery, Bristow.

Visitation will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Tuesday, June 21, from 3:00 to 7:00 CDT and on Wednesday from 9:00 to 10:00 CDT at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County 4-H program, St. Isidore Parish Hall, or St. Meinrad Catholic Church.

