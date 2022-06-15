“Cancer Screening and Genetic Testing” talk Wednesday, June 22

If certain types of cancer run in your family, you may want to consider genetic testing as part of your cancer screening. Join Nurse Practitioner Charlotte Stephenson of Memorial Hospital’s Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center as she discusses the “Cancer Screening and Genetic Testing” on Wednesday, June 22, from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m. in the Hickory Room of the Jasper Public Library. The Jasper Library is located within the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center at 100 3rd Avenue in Jasper. A free meal will be provided

Stephenson received her associate degree in nursing from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana, and her bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. She graduated with her family nurse practitioner degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. She has been at Memorial Hospital for 26 years, and with the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center for 18 years.

To pre-register for the “Cancer Screening and Genetic Testing” program, please call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352, or go online to www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.” The deadline to register is Monday, June 20.