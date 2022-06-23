Carlos Alfredo Dubon Monge, age 27, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on June 1, 2022, while visiting family in El Salvador.

He was born December 4th, 1994, in El Salvador to Atanacio Dubon and Gladis (Monge) Dubon. He graduated from Southridge High School and was self-employed.

Carlos is survived by his parents, Atanacio and Gladis Dubon of Huntingburg, one daughter, Evalyn Dubon of Huntingburg; four siblings, Enma, Edgar, Reyes, and Caleb Dubon all of Huntingburg.

Funeral services for Carlos Dubon Monge will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg . Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., on Friday . Condolences may be shared with his family online at: www.nassandson.com