CenterPoint Energy wants to build Southern Indiana Power Plant

Regulators in Indianapolis have given their stamp of approval to a new power plant in southern Indiana. CenterPoint Energy wants to build a new 334 million-dollar power plant in Posey County. The design calls for new natural gas turbines. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission okayed the plan yesterday. Environmental groups in Indiana wanted to see an all-renewable plant, but CenterPoint says they need the natural gas plant in order to provide a ‘reliable’ source of power for when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

