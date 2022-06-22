Covid-19 vaccines available for Children under 5

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced today that COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months up to age 5 are now available at some Indiana providers, expanding the population eligible to be protected against the disease. Shipments will continue to arrive at participating locations this week.

IDOH has updated its map at www.ourshot.in.gov to show sites that have indicated they will offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this age group. Both vaccines received authorization from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week. Initial sites will include private healthcare providers, local health departments, and some hospitals and pharmacies.

Vaccines are currently available on a walk-in basis at most locations, or parents can contact their child’s healthcare provider to schedule an appointment if the provider is offering the vaccine. Due to staggered vaccine delivery dates, parents are encouraged to contact the provider before arriving to ensure the age-appropriate dose is available. IDOH is working to update its online registration system so that appointments for this age group can be made via www.ourshot.in.gov as soon as possible.

Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.Statehealth.in.gov for important health and safety information or follow us on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.