Dale Woman arrested on drug charges Sunday evening.

During the course of an illegal substance investigation, officers made contact with 42-year-old Tammy Poole in the Wal-Mart parking lot, where she was located in her vehicle. a police k9 indicated on Poole’s vehicle, alerting officers to the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle. Upon a search of Poole’s vehicle, officers located approx 4 grams of methamphetamine, approx 2 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Poole was lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of possession of methamphetamine- level 6 felony, possession of marijuana- class b misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia- class c misdemeanor.