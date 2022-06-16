Donald L. Collins, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on June 7, 2022, in Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper.

Donald was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 3, 1934, to Richard “Jack” and Dorothy (Brunsman) Collins. He married Lou Ann Lorey on June 30, 1956, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Donald served in the United States Army.

Donald was part owner and operator of Lorey Brothers and was known for his excellence in carpet laying. He retired from Kimball Laminates Division.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #147.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, and time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years; Lou Ann Collins, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Kathy (Greg) Schmitt, Ireland, IN, one son; Daniel (Nancy) Collins, Jasper, IN, and one son-in-law; Rick (Jane) Chambers, English, IN, seven grandchildren; Darla Beck, Staci Zehr, Krista Agler, Amy DeKemper, Joe Chambers, Kari Boeglin, and Kaleb Chambers, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Preceding him in death is one daughter; Karen Chambers, one grandson; Dean Collins, and one sister; Monetta Clark.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald L. Collins will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.