Dubois County 4H Queen Pageant Winners

The Dubois County 4H Queen Pageant was held yesterday and the Miss Dubois County 4-H Fair Queen and the Teen Miss Dubois County 4-H Fair queen were crowned.

The Queen Contest took place at the Jasper High School auditorium. 12 contestants competed to be the Miss Dubois County 4-H Fair Queen.

Katie Stenftenagel was crowned Miss Dubois County 4-H Fair Queen Katie is the daughter of Jeff and Jody Stenftenagel of Jasper. She is a graduate of Jasper High School. Katie currently attends Vincennes University studying Agribusiness with a concentration on Animal Husbandry. She is sponsored by Stenftenagel Farms.

Emma Betz was crowned Teen Miss Dubois County 4-H Fair queen. Emma is the daughter of Chris and Tara Betz of Celestine. She is sponsored by Gessner Woodworking. Emma attends Northeast Dubois High School. After graduation, she hopes to have a career in Ag Education.

The 4-H Queen Pageant will be aired on our television partner 18WJTS on Thursday, July 7th at 8 pm EST and again on Sunday, July 10th at 2 pm EST.