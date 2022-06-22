Dubois County Community Foundation Receives Generous Donation

Dubois County Community Foundation recently received a generous donation from the estate of Clement M. “Clem” Lange, the founder of Best Chairs, Inc., d/b/a Best Home Furnishings. The $400,000 gift is the largest single contribution to the Community Foundation this year.

The gift is designated for the Clem and Mary Lange Best Chairs Endowment for the Benefit of Ferdinand, Holland, and St. Henry, an endowment established in 2002 by Clement and Mary C. Lange.

The Community Foundation will invest in the estate gift allowing it to grow and provide an annual grant for charitable projects in Ferdinand, Holland, and St. Henry as advised by the Lange family.

For more information on planned giving to benefit future generations of Dubois County, please contact Community Foundation staff at (812) 482-5295 or visit dccommunityfoundation.org.