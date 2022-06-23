Erich “Bud” Meyer, Jr., age 79, of Stendal, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper due to a farming accident. Bud was beloved to many and never met a stranger.

He was born February 12, 1943, in Stendal, Indiana to Erich and Ola (Henke) Meyer. Bud ran the family farm since the age of 15 after the loss of his father. He was a 1961 graduate of Stendal High School. Bud was united in marriage to Linda Leingang on April 16, 1966, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. She went home to the Lord on March 23, 1994. He married Sherry Gillespie on June 10, 2000, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. In his early years, Bud worked as a mechanic at Struckman Chevrolet and later at Cecil Kaisers. A United Mine Worker for 39 years, he worked for Old Ben #1 operating the dragline Big Kate. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and served in many leadership roles. He loved spending time with his extended family. Bud also loved to “rescue” old tractors and has collected over 80 IH Farmall tractors. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Linda; an infant daughter, Melinda; a grandson, Daniel Hopf; and 3 brothers-in-law, Rueben Butke, Rod Katter, and Eldon Dedrick.

Bud is survived by his wife, Sherry Meyer of Stendal, two daughters, Dana (Dr. Steve) Hopf of Jasper, Melody (Paul) Kinker of Stendal; three stepchildren, Trina (Kirk) Byram, Tally (Josh) Sokeland, Clint (Krista) Coleman; three sisters, Eunice Butke, Hazel Katter, Inza Dedrick; six grandchildren with Linda, Erich, Melinda, and Mary Kate Hopf, Emma and Owen Kinker; ten grandchildren with Sherry, Kailyn, Hailee, Logan, Saige, Gabe, Sofia, Jax, Quin, Knox, and Bella.

Funeral services for Erich “Bud” Meyer, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal . Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the funeral on Friday . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.nassandson.com