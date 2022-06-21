Evansville Police looking for Suspect who was involved in Hit and Run

Police in Evansville is looking for whoever ran down an 80-year-old grandpa earlier this month. Investigators yesterday said they are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit the man back on June 12th as he was leaving the pharmacy, then sped away. The crash sent the man to the hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries. Police say he was at the pharmacy to pick up medicine for his wife who was hospitalized at the time. Evansville Police are looking for a Chevy Equinox involved in the crash.

