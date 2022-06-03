Foot Patrol Results in Burglary and Drug Arrest in Martin County

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, MCSO Captain Reed was assisting Loogootee PD Officer Jake Sims with a burglary report on the east side of Loogootee. During the investigation, officers learned of another possible burglary nearby and Captain Reed and Officer Sims went to investigate. Upon arrival at the second location, which was a vacant residence, there were obvious signs of burglary and unauthorized habitation. The building was cleared and no subject(s) were located.

Captain Reed conducted surveillance on the property for the next two days. On the morning of May 31st, Captain Reed was on foot patrol in the area and observed a male subject enter the back door of the building. Captain Reed followed and entered as well. Captain Reed detained the subject, identified as 42 year old Johnathan Dant of Loogootee. LPD Chief Aaron Means and MCSO Major Keller arrived to assist.

During the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Dant did not have permission to be on or inside the property. Mr. Dant also gave false information concerning being allowed there. During a search of Mr. Dant’s person incident to his arrest, Captain Reed located three used syringes and methamphetamine. Mr. Dant was transported to the Martin County Security Center where he was booked in on the listed charges.

1) Burglary – Level 5 Felony 2) Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony 3) Unlawful Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony 4) False Informing – Class A Misdemeanor

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty