Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge to host Mammals Program

There are currently nearly 60 wild mammal species in Indiana. Monday, June 13th, at Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge they’ll take a closer peek at a few of those found living within Refuge boundaries.

Guest speaker, Julie Loehr, will share information on current distribution and status of certain endangered or rare species, as well as information on mammal dental formulas as a means of identification. They will have mammal skins on hand to identify and touch, and also a few mammal skulls to observe and study.

Take-home handouts will be available, as well as hands-on mammal track identification fun.

The program will begin at 5:30 pm central time at the outdoor classroom next to Boyd’s Trail. It will last about an hour and a half.

Insect repellant is suggested.

To get to the Boyd’s Trail parking lot, head east on SR 64 through Oakland City. Just outside of the city, past the brown sign directing you to Snakey Point Marsh,, turn left on CR 1275E. In1/2 mile, bear left on paved 1300E; it will become gravel. Continue one mile to the parking lot located on the left side of the road. If you would like to attend, please RSVP by calling the Refuge office at (812) 749-3199.