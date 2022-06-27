Gas prices in Indiana are down over 10 cents from this point last week. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of regular in Indiana is five dollars and two cents. That’s 12 cents cheaper than the five-14 average price last Monday. The price of diesel, however, has gone up. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of diesel in the state is now six dollars and three cents. Last week it was six dollars and 1 cent.

