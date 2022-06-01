Hoosier Uplands Awarded 11 Scholarships

This year marks the 30th year that Hoosier Uplands has given scholarships to local graduating high school seniors from Crawford, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, and Washington counties. “One $1,400.00 scholarship is awarded to an area we serve,” said Emily Webb, Coordinator of Hoosier Uplands Scholarship Program. This year, 11 scholarships have been awarded bringing the total scholarships since 1993 to 264 with a total presented of $373,350.00

Chosen to receive the Hoosier Uplands scholarships for 2022 are:

Crawford County:

Crawford County High School – Rhiley Patton

Lawrence County:

Bedford North Lawrence High School – Reinyn Clute

Mitchell High School -Taylor Duncan

Martin County:

Loogootee High School -Olivia Dant

Shoals High School -Bailee Grace Jones

Orange County:

Orleans High School -Safari Knight

Paoli High School -Ella Magner

Springs Valley High School -Ceana Williams

Washington County:

Eastern High School -McKenna Jeter

Salem High School -Erin Henry

West Washington High School -Madison Brown