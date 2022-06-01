Hoosier Uplands Awarded 11 Scholarships

This year marks the 30th year that Hoosier Uplands has given scholarships to local graduating high school seniors from Crawford, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, and Washington counties. “One $1,400.00 scholarship is awarded to an area we serve,” said Emily Webb, Coordinator of Hoosier Uplands Scholarship Program. This year, 11 scholarships have been awarded bringing the total scholarships since 1993 to 264 with a total presented of $373,350.00
Chosen to receive the Hoosier Uplands scholarships for 2022 are:
Crawford County:
Crawford County High School – Rhiley Patton
Lawrence County:
Bedford North Lawrence High School – Reinyn Clute
Mitchell High School -Taylor Duncan
Martin County:
Loogootee High School -Olivia Dant
Shoals High School -Bailee Grace Jones
Orange County:
Orleans High School -Safari Knight
Paoli High School -Ella Magner
Springs Valley High School -Ceana Williams
Washington County:
Eastern High School -McKenna Jeter
Salem High School -Erin Henry
West Washington High School -Madison Brown
