Indiana Attorney General Asks Court To Lift Abortion Law Injunctions

Now that Roe is gone, Indiana’s attorney general wants the court to allow all of the state’s abortion laws to go into effect. Attorney General Todd Rokita yesterday asked the courts to lift injunctions on Indiana’s ban on selective abortions, ban on dismemberment abortions, and the state’s parental notification law. Rokita said the Dobbs decision specifically referenced Indiana’s abortion laws. He said Indiana has a long history of defending life.

